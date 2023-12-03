Fr Brian D’Arcy: The beloved chaplain to Ireland's country music family

Fr Brian D’Arcy has been a household name since he was ordained a Passionist priest in 1969. His love of music, open mindedness and compassion has led to him becoming a much loved chaplain to the country music family in Ireland. The Passionists’ mission is to “communicate the saving message of Jesus Christ” and communication skills are something the Fermanagh native has in abundance.
He has been a columnist with the Sunday World newspaper for 47 years, he hosts a weekly radio programme on BBC Radio Ulster and is a regular contributor on the Pause For Thought programme on BBC Radio 2. The power of the Catholic church in Ireland was at its height in early 1962 when Fr Brian entered the priesthood, having just turned 17. While it seems so young by today’s standards, some people suggested he go earlier to get a good education. However, he resisted for two reasons: music and football
