Four under €200,000: homes in Wicklow, Westmeath, Laois and Louth

This home also offers a lovely spacious lawned garden and is within walking distance of Knockananna village, a 20-minute drive from Aughrim. It is now on the market selling through Kiersey Walker & Associates, seeking €200,000.This double-fronted period three-bed midterrace home comes to the market in good condition in Portlaoise within walking distance of the town’s amenities. It is on the market through Hume Auctioneers, asking €200,000.

It is likely to appeal to someone who as an eye for period features as there are two original fireplaces in the two reception rooms on the ground floor. The kitchen is to the rear of the property and could do with a cosmetic upgrade. There is also a WC and a utility space on the ground floor.

There are three generous double bedrooms upstairs with wooden floors, as well as the main bathroom. The large front yard is paved for parking. It has a D1 Ber.comes to the market in good condition in Mullingar, Co Meath. The 950sq ft (88sq m) home with a C3 Ber is on the market through James L Murtagh & Associates, seeking €189,000.

The property has a familiar functional layout with a livingroom to the front of the ground floor and an eat-in kitchen to the rear. There is also a guest loo downstairs. There are two double bedrooms upstairs and the main bedroom has a door connecting it to the main bathroom.

A lick of paint would go a long way to update this property on a budget. It also has a big back garden with a patio and a lawn.comes to the market in Dundalk seeking €189,000 through DNG Duffy. The accommodation, although a little dated, is in good condition within an attractive redbrick shell, and this would be an ideal property to move in to and spruce up as you go.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: People can save €200 by making this easy change with their plugsThe cold snap has happened, which means our electricity and energy bills are going to continue to increase - so save yourself some money with these tips from an expert

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland overcome awful conditions to battle past AlbaniaEileen Glesson's girls made it four wins from four in the Nations League

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Electricity and gas prices to drop for two million households from todayThe changes mean the average Electric Ireland customer will save just over €200 a year on their electricity bills

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Every nominee for all four awards at the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremonyErling Haaland and Lionel Messi are the frontrunners to claim the Ballon d'Or award on Monday, while the winners of the Ballon d'Or Feminin, Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy will also be announced

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Bundee Aki and four Ireland teammates make World Rugby 'Dream Team'There are five Irish inclusions in the World Rugby Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year. Bundee Aki missed out on the 'Best Player' accolade, though.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Four horses we like for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at each-way pricesThe National Hunt season is starting to really get going

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕