Four strategies to try if it’s time for a career reinvention

Last year, a report from management consulting firm McKinsey & Company found that 40 per cent of workers surveyed were considering quitting their current jobs in the next three to six months. A recent global survey by Deloitte showed that 56 per cent of Gen Z workers in Ireland and 40 per cent of millennials said they plan to leave their current roles within two years.

As a coach, I witness the desire for an increased sense of fulfilment and balance with my clients, many of whom are navigating a career transition in their thirties, forties and fifties. The traditional idea that work-life balance was about splitting your time 50/50 between the two has been rejected. Instead, people are seeking to feel fulfilled in both areas, recognising they are intrinsically connected when it comes to experiencing an overall sense of wellbeing.

Making a shift in your career – whether it is seeking a big step up or completely reinventing your professional self to rediscover a sense of purpose – is not easy. It requires a shift in your identity, and it means leaving familiar territory. Given humans have a strong need for acceptance – it is what ensured our survival in the past – the challenge of this shift should not be underestimated.

“If you are being honest with yourself, is a reinvention the result of moving away from something that is not fulfilling for you, or is it moving towards something that excites you?” When it comes to journalling for career shifts, Sinéad also recommends drawing a career timeline and listing all the jobs you have had since your first paid job. Next, list the skills you developed in those roles. She emphasises a job title might not accurately reflect the skills it required. Then, take note of stand-out achievements to date – educational achievements, awards, promotions, etc, as well as the key personal moments that map onto that timeline.

