Four men arrested after 17-year-old girl found dead in car at Belfast City Hospital

Tara Wright was found dead in a grey car on the hospital grounds early on Sunday morning.reports that a 20-year-old, 21-year-old, 28-year-old, and 30-year-old were arrested in connection with the death. They have since been released on bail and are helping police with their investigation.

Wright’s parents have said that they are “devastated” and that their daughter was a “vibrant soul with a zest for life that could bring joy to all around her”. “Tara was a kind, funny, charismatic, bright young girl with her whole life ahead of her and we can’t believe that we now have to say goodbye to her,” their statement read.

25 minutes before Wright’s body was discovered, another car was found upturned on the Ballygowan Road. A man was taken to hospital and remains in a critical but stable condition. Police believe that the teenager was killed in the collision and are appealing to anybody with information to contact them. headtopics.com

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed either the silver Mercedes or grey MG to contact us to assist us with our enquiries,” they said. “We also believe that a grey coloured MG vehicle conveyed Tara to the area of Belfast City Hospital therefore we are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this vehicle between the Ballygowan Road and the Hospital to contact police.

“I would also urge anyone who may have dashcam footage of either vehicle taken in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact us.”Duffer Brothers‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Masked men in Belfast court ‘retriggering’ for victims’ familiesAbout six men with face coverings attended murder trial featuring evidence by ‘supergrass’ Gary Haggarty Read more ⮕

Masked men in Belfast court ‘retriggering’ for victims’ familiesAbout six men with face coverings attended murder trial featuring evidence by ‘supergrass’ Gary Haggarty Read more ⮕

Belfast photo on new Green Day album 'will teach kids about The Troubles'The black and white photo was taken in the 1970s and shows a young boy smiling and holding a rock while a car burns behind him Read more ⮕

More than 800 PSNI officers and employees take legal action over data breachHigh Court in Belfast issues directions for ‘a case of this magnitude’ after proceedings were issued Read more ⮕

New mum found dead in her room at Cork University HospitalShe was found early on Monday morning on the floor with her baby underneath her. The infant sustained serious injuries and is being cared for at CUH. Read more ⮕

Seven of Ireland’s universities don’t acknowledge these four A-Level subjectsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕