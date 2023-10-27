Four Irish People Injured In Light Plane Crash In Florida

, two of the passengers are in a serious but stable condition in hospital. The other two occupants escaped with minor injuries.

Their plane had to make an emergency landing in Vinoy Park in St Petersburg. The aircraft was travelling from Tallahassee Regional Airport to St Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport. A spokesperson for the local police department said that they had received information from the pilot which suggests that the plane suffered engine failure.

The pilot has been named by officials as Grant Jordan. He and another man, Al Ryan, are in a serious but stable condition in hospital. The other two passengers, including a teenage girl, escaped with minor injuries.liam hemsworth‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

– Irish People Living Abroad Miss Their Tea More Than A Pint In The LocalThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Over 490,000 People Are Currently On Public Waiting Lists In Irish HospitalsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

'The conflict is edging closer’ – Irish people warned to leave LebanonThe Government’s decision to advise Irish people to leave Lebanon is “prudent”, a leading security expert has said. Read more ⮕