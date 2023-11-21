Founder of Workhuman accuses investors of interference and obstruction

The founder of Workhuman, a company that provides cloud-based services to recognise and reward employees, claims certain investors have engaged in a campaign of interference and obstruction to prevent a major and “transformative” acquisition deal. Eric Mosley, chief executive officer of Dublin and Massachusetts-based Globoforce Group plc, trading as Workhuman, has claimed a conspiracy to damage Workhuman was effected through a variety of unlawful means.
