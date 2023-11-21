Founder of Workhuman accuses investors of interference and obstruction

The founder of Workhuman, a company that provides cloud-based services to recognise and reward employees, claims certain investors have engaged in a campaign of interference and obstruction to prevent a major and “transformative” acquisition deal. Eric Mosley, chief executive officer of Dublin and Massachusetts-based Globoforce Group plc, trading as Workhuman, has claimed a conspiracy to damage Workhuman was effected through a variety of unlawful means.





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WorkHuman chairman sues private equity group that backed Irish ‘unicorn’Barry Maloney lodged UK High Court proceedings late last month

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Workhuman ex-employee says she was victim of ‘personal vendetta’Liz Keating claims she was made redundant from ‘wrong role’ in tech company, ‘without clear justification’, but firm denies allegations

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 31. / 21 Read more »

Accountancy firm RSM Ireland to create 200 new jobs on the back of transformative investmentRSM UK will acquire ownership of the business from the current board as part of the deal

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 31. / 21 Read more »

Joining EU transformative for Irish farming, event toldA conference exploring how Irish agriculture has fared over 50 years of membership of the EU, hosted by farm research and advisory service Teagasc, has taken place in Dublin.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

'The blood is on Hamas’ hands' - Hamas founder's son speaks outHamas has “blood on its hand” and is to blame for the current carnage in the Middle East, the son of one of the organisation’s founders has said.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

Avolon co-founder Dómhnal Slattery appointed chair of space business SpinLaunchThe former chief executive of Avolon invested in SpinLaunch earlier this year

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 31. / 21 Read more »