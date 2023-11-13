Former UKIP Leader Nigel Farage to Appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

Former UKIP leader and GBNews host Nigel Farage will be entering the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me out of here this year. Farage, who spearheaded the Vote Leave campaign that led to the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, says he’s been “demonised” over the years and wants to show people he’s not “mean-spirited”.

Asked about how he will survive the potentially deadly terrain, Farage said he is “used to dealing with snakes and other horrible reptiles” in the European Parliament and at Westminster. The ex-Brexit party leader said he has been abstaining from tea, coffee and alcohol as part of his preparation. The GB News presenter said in a video for the channel: “So the speculation is over, I am going into the jungle, but it’s okay because I am used to dealing with snakes and other horrible reptiles both in Brussels and here in Westminster – I’m sure I’ll be able to survive.

