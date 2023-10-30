Former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years

Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by Fifa. Photograph: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Imageskissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation
after Spain’s victory over England in August’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual. While Rubiales initially attempted to carry on in his role, he subsequently resigned last month and has now been punished for a breach of article 13 of the Fifa disciplinary code.
“The Fifa disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the Fifa disciplinary code,” a statement read. headtopics.com
“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.
Matthew Perry obituary: Actor who made big impact on popular culture but remained prey to personal demons Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers headtopics.com