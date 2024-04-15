Former Republic of Ireland captain emphasizes the importance of discussing mental health

“It can be a tough business when you’re living your life very much in the public eye and results aren’t going well."Mental health issues should be talked through"with the ones we love,” according to former Republic of Ireland captain Andy Townsend .
“For me, I married at a young age and my wife has always been there for me so I had a support group around me - but there was nothing coming back from any club I played for.
Republic Of Ireland Mental Health Andy Townsend Open Conversations Struggles Tough Times
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Former Republic of Ireland Defender Joe Kinnear Passes Away at 77Former Republic of Ireland defender Joe Kinnear has died at the age of 77, leaving behind a legacy of success as both a player and manager.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Republic of Ireland v Switzerland: All you need to knowJohn O'Shea's Republic of Ireland side welcome Switzerland to the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »