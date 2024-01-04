Former minister says judges convicted of sexual offences should never serve again

A former minister for justice has said a judge who has been convicted of sexual offences should never serve again on the bench. Fine Gael TD Charles Flanagan said such a conviction was serious enough to merit exclusion from judicial activity for life. “There can be no question of a judge continuing to serve in any capacity having been convicted of a sexual offence,” said Mr Flanagan.

, was commenting in the wake of the conviction of Circuit Court judge Gerard O’Brien in December for sexually abusing six men between 1991 and 1997, at a time he worked as a schoolteacher in Dublin. Moving from Singapore to Ireland: ‘I’m shocked by the inefficiency and complete lack of common sense’Mr Flanagan was one of two former ministers for justice who commented on the implications of the case on Thursda





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ivana Bacik suggests Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could merge after next electionIvana Bacik, the leader of the Labour Party, has suggested that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could consider merging after the next election due to lack of ideological division. She also mentioned that there is no ideological difference between Labour and the Social Democrats.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former FAI Chairman Refuses to Apologise for Sanctioning Payments to CEOFormer FAI chairman Roy Barrett refuses to apologise for sanctioning payments to chief executive Jonathan Hill, despite the decision leading to €6.8 million in Government funding being temporarily withheld.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Former Munster Star RG Snyman to Join LeinsterRG Snyman, a former Munster and Ireland star, will join Leinster on a one-year deal in 2024. The move has caused frustration among Munster supporters and ex-players.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy paid €12,500 a month for radio servicesRyan Tubridy, former RTÉ presenter, was paid €12,500 a month for his radio services in the three months leading up to his departure from the station. The payments cover a period from June to August when he was mostly off the air due to controversy over his under-declared pay.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in Trial of Woman Accused of Murdering Former LoverA woman who denies murdering her former lover broke down in tears on Monday afternoon when a jury failed to agree a verdict following her month-long trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former Solicitor Convicted of Stealing €18m from Financial InstitutionsA former solicitor has been found guilty of stealing almost €18m from six financial institutions, 16 years after his property and financial dealings were exposed. The Lynn case, which lasted for two trials and a total of 24 weeks, concluded with Lynn being convicted on 10 of the 21 charges against him. The jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining 11 counts. During the trial, Lynn alleged secret property deals with senior Irish bankers, shocking the prosecution and trial judge.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »