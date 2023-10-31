Former McDonald's chef shares how burgers are actually made

Mike Haracz spilled the beans in a TikTok video that went viral where he takes viewers through the cooking process. In the one-minute clip the Illinois-based food lover begins by announcing that he is a former McDonald's corporate chef.

He then continues to comment on a video of someone else cooking "regular old burgers" in a McDonald's kitchen. Seemingly impressed, Mike said: "I'm very happy. It seems like this was set up pretty good using blue gloves, which all raw protein should be handled with blue gloves - that's a food safety protocol.He explained: "Eight to a platen.

Mike noted that each burger receives "one shot" of a salt and pepper blend once the platen pops back up. He said: "And then you scrape them off and you stack them in piles of four, like so. "They'll probably clean that grill later so that it's ready to go for the next batch. And then they are going to be put in the UHC - Universal Heat Cabinets - so that when you order it's ready to go."

The viral video, entitled 'How the McDonald's burgers are cooked', has so far gathered a huge 16.6 million views on Mike's TikTok channel, which has more than 208,000 followers. While almost 5,200 users have commented on the mouth-watering clip.

A former McDonald's worker noted the changes in the fast-food restaurant over the decades and said: "I worked the counter at McDonald’s nearly 50 years ago. We all had to do shifts on the grill in the event of short staffing. Things have changed!"

