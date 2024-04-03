Former Irish soldiers training troops of Libyan general Haftar

Senior officers in the Defence Forces were shocked to learn that former Irish soldiers were providing training to troops of Libyan rogue general Khalifa Haftar. A company run by former members of the elite Army Rangers Wing has been recruiting serving and retired Defence Forces personnel to run a training programme for Haftar. Senior officers first learned of this activity through the Facebook updates of one former soldier who posted photos of himself in Libya.

Confirmation came when the former soldier visited home and was heard talking about his work in the pub while meeting serving Defence Forces personnel

