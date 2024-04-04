Former Irish soldiers accused of training troops for Libyan general

The Department of Enterprise has referred alleged breaches of the UN arms embargo to the Garda after revelations that former Defence Forces elite soldiers trained troops of a renegade Libyan general. It has been discovered that former members of the elite Army Ranger Wing are being paid significant sums of money to train a special forces unit for Khalifa Haftar, the Russian-backed head of the Libyan National Army and a rival to the UN-recognized government.

Irish Training Solutions, founded by former Defence Forces and Army Ranger Wing personnel, trained the Libyan 166th Infantry Brigade last year. The Irish Government is now determining the appropriate actions to take in response to this breach

