Former Irish Soccer Player Miah Dennehy Passes Away at 73

The death of former Cork Hibs and Irish international soccer player, Miah Dennehy , at the age of 73 has reopened a treasure trove of memories, not just on Leeside but across the country as fans reminisced about one of the golden era s of the domestic game . Less than 20 years before Roy Keane became the darling of Cork football fans, Dennehy achieved a similar status among Corkonians.

While he may have never risen to the same stellar heights of his fellow Northsider, Dennehy secured himself a special place in the pantheon of Cork sporting greats





