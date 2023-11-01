Former Ireland star believes they will win a World Cup without Johnny Sexton

Instead, New Zealand just edged them out in the quarter-final and, for supporters, the concern is that an Ireland team that was prepared and ready like never before failed to get over that last eight hurdle."One thing is that time carries on and players come and go, that's always the case," said Stander.

"Over time the only thing that can happen is that Ireland will make a semi-final and a final in the future. They do have the players for it. "It was the same for Munster last year - they had a lot of players who weren't part of the last 10 years of struggle and had come through - the likes of Gavin Coombes and Jack Crowley."Time will tell but the experience will come through for the younger players and Ireland will get to a semi-final and a final. It's on the cards - the whole set-up in Ireland works, it's unbelievable.

"But the last few years I've seen a few senior players stepping up. Pete will be there for another year or two, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Bundee (Aki).

