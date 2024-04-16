Former Home of Spy for Michael Collins on Sale for €1.2 Million

A south Dublin home once owned by a policeman turned spy for Michael Collins has been put up for sale with an asking price of €1.2 million.

Broy joined the Dublin Metropolitan Police in 1911, initially in E Division, before being moved in 1915 to the famous G Division where he was a confidential clerk. The two men spent eight hours going through files which contained political and military information from around Ireland. There were police files on the Irish Volunteers and Collins even managed to read his own file.

Collins persuaded another detective to flee the country, which therefore lifted the suspicion off Broy. When he was released from prison, Collins removed Broy from active service for the duration of the war.

