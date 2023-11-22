Former GAA players making an impact in the AFLW

From Aishling Moloney to Orla O’Dwyer: Former GAA players are taking the AFLW by storm. Formulating change has become a Pandora’s box for the GAA. In fact, the closer you delve, the more connections you find. Alongside Moloney at the Cats is Rachel Kearns, a teammate of Adelaide’s Niamh Kelly at Mayo. At Tipperary with Moloney? The aforementioned O’Dwyer, as well as Niamh Martin at the Kangaroos.
Cork’s Erika O’Shea, 21 games into her AFLW career at North Melbourne, says the performances of the Irish influx have established a collective identity. “All the girls in my team always say the speed and aggression, the will to win, this competitiveness,” she says. “They love that, and I think that’s what we bring to the game.” The so-called Irish experiment in men’s Aussie rules was driven by the likes of then Melbourne coach Ron Barassi in the 1980s, and by its greatest success Jim Stynes. Gaelic football skills, it proved, translated to the Australian game. The tradition has been upheld by the likes of Sydney’s Tadhg Kennelly and Geelong’s Zach Tuohy in recent years
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »