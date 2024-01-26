Former FAI CEO John Delaney's appeal dismissed by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has dismissed former FAI CEO John Delaney’s bid to hear his appeal against a lower court’s decision to allow the Corporate Enforcement Agency (CEA) access to certain documents it seized as part of a criminal investigation into the football association.

Last year, the Court of Appeal rejected Delaney’s appeal against an earlier High Court ruling that the Corporate Watchdog, formerly known as the ODCE, was entitled to use just over 1,100 documents relating to him that were seized from the FAI in 2020. He claimed the documents were covered by Legal Professional Privilege (LPP) because they contain certain legal advice given to him regarding litigation that occurred during the many years he was with the Association, and therefore cannot be used as part of the investigation. The CEA claimed that LPP did not apply to the material in questio





