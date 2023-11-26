Former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager Terry Venables dies at 80

Former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80. As a player he made more than 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace but made his real mark as a coach, also managing Palace and QPR. "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," read a family statement.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives." In Spain, Venables – who became known as 'El Tel' – won La Liga in 1984-85 and the Spanish league cup and also led Barcelona to the 1986 European Cup final where they lost to Steaua Bucharest on penalties after a goalless draw. He won the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991 but it was his spell as England boss, guiding the team to the semi-final of Euro 96 on home soil after a brilliant 4-1 win over the Netherlands, only to lose on penalties to Germany, that was most memorabl





