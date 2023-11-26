Former England and Tottenham Manager Terry Venables Dies at 80

Former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80. He had a successful career as a player and coach, making over 500 appearances for various clubs. Venables won domestic titles and cups in Spain and England, but his most memorable moment was guiding the England team to the semi-final of Euro 96. The League Managers' Association expressed their sadness at his passing.





