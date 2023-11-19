Former Drugs Minister criticizes Irish society's attitude towards heroin users

Former Drugs Minister Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has criticized Irish society for its lack of empathy towards heroin users. He expressed his anger at the indifference shown towards the recent spike in overdoses, stating that if the same number of animals were affected, it would be treated as a national emergency. Ó Ríordáin emphasized the need to take the lives of those affected by drug addiction seriously.





