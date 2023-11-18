Former Drug Addict Turns Her Life Around and Finds Happiness

A woman who once spent her life obsessed with drugs and booze, living on the streets, has revealed how she transformed her life. Today, 31-year-old Cara Walworth from Michigan, US has got it all. She recently married the love of her life, has two gorgeous daughters, and a baby son on the way. But life wasn’t always such a fairy tale for Cara, who had become addicted to meth by the time she was 17. The stay-at-home mum turned to the bottle when she was just 13 years old.

She suffered from depressive episodes as a child and was the victim of several traumatic events, including being assaulted by an older boy at summer camp. "I was really, really depressed as a kid, I struggled a lot with my parents' divorce and when I was 13 I went to summer camp. So I got home from summer camp and just became a total train wreck,” she told The Daily Star in an exclusive intervie





