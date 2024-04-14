Former Detective Apologizes for Not Finding Missing Teen

A former top cop who investigated tragic Ciara Breen ’s disappearance has admitted he regularly “apologises to her for not finding her”.
“ used to bring her for walks down the railway line and bring her drinking. She would have been in her school uniform at the time. Reliving the night Ciara went missing, Bernadette revealed: “She wanted to tape Circle of Friends with Chris O’Donnell. She liked Chris O’Donnell. “So that was an element of having a knowledge of what happened to Ciara and he wouldn’t say any more and that was that. He was released.”
“Then his solicitor called and wanted to see him. After that it was no comment. He was released without charge. Mr Marry recalled: “A witness came forward who said Liam Mullen’s friend had told him Liam was with Ciara that night down at Balmer’s Bog. We also had a witness who said she was down there that night and saw Ciara being chased by a man.
Mr Marry said: “If she had said that was Ciara’s dress I would have had enough evidence to go to the DPP.
Ciara Breen Missing Teenager Murder Confession Chief Suspect
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »