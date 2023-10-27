Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies aged 68

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang bows to delegates after delivering a report during the National People's Congress in Beijing last March. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesFormer Chinese premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, barely seven months after retiring from a decade in office during which his reformist star had dimmed. He was 68.

Ultimately, he had to bend to Mr Xi’s preference for more state control, and his former power base waned in influence as the president shifted his acolytes into powerful positions.“Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on October 26th and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at 10 minutes past midnight on October 27th,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Laying a wreath in August of last year at a statue of Deng Xiaoping - the leader who brought transformational reform to China’s economy - Mr Li vowed: “Reform and opening up will not stop. The Yangtze and Yellow River will not reverse course.” headtopics.com

Chinese president Xi Jinping shakes hands with former premier Li Keqiang during the National People's Congress in Beijing in March. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images "Li will probably be remembered as an advocate for the freer market and for the have-nots," said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at Australian National University."But most of all, he will be remembered for what could have been."

A glowing 2014 state media profile of Mr Li, praising him as “a calm and tough wall-breaker”, went viral shortly after his death was announced. It emphasised his hard work and tenacity in pushing for economic reforms. headtopics.com

Retired Chinese leaders typically keep a low profile. Mr Li was last seen in public during a private tour of the Mogao Grottoes, a tourist attraction in northwest China, in August. Social media videos showed him in good spirits, walking up stairs unaided and waving to excited crowds.

