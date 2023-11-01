Former bank manager to be sentenced over theft of €2.7m

None of the customers were aware of the transactions and a"do not post statements" note was attached to the effected accounts to ensure that the customers remained unaware. The bank was at a total loss of €3.2 million, which included reimbursing the effected customers and the cost of an external audit.

He explained that one way Challoner funded these accounts was by getting other customers to invest funds into an investment account that he never actually created. He agreed with Sean Gillane SC, defending, that in"a perfect world" the people who had been provided with the undocumented loans would have paid back the money and Challoner would then have been able to pay back the original customer but this didn’t happen.

"The immediate problem is solved until the next day when another problem emerges," counsel continued.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.