Forget A Bit Of Land, You Won’t Believe What Men In India Need If They Want To Get Married!

In Ireland all a prospective grooms needs in order to get married is a willing lady, a bit of money and (in some parts) a day-cent bit of land. However, in India things are a little different…reports that in Sehore in India, men who are seeking licence to get married in a group ceremony and gain benefits under the Mukhyamantri Kanayadan Yojana (a law that offers financial assistance to the “marriage of girls, widows and deserted women of poor, needy and destitute families”) must own a toilet.

Yes, you read that right. In order to waltz down the aisle and get hitched, the groom must show that he is the owner of a toilet. It sounds a little strange, but it’s common practice in Sehore. To prove that the groom is able to provide a toilet for his blushing bride-to-be, the future hubbys need to submit pictures of themselves standing by their loo ahead of their marriage.While some grooms pass this part of the marriage process with flying colours, there have been instances where cheating grooms have doubled up on toilets, posed in local restaurants and public bathrooms (shame on them!).

“With new modification, we have tried to ensure that there is no chance of fraud and wrong information from the grooms. It is precisely for this reason that we didn’t only ask for providing pictures of toilets, but pictures of grooms with their toilets,” said Kavindra Kiyawat, the district collector of the toilet pictures. headtopics.com

“On Monday, marriages of 184 couples were solemnized in Budhni block in the presence of the chief minister. In every case it was ensured that the groom had a toilet facility in his house,” said another member of the local authority.

Well, the fellas may be able to provide toilets for their betrothed but we have one question: which member of the happy couple will be cleaning it when it gets dirty?

