Foreign Objects Found in People's Bodies Revealed in Report

The human body usually has all its component parts present from birth – but it seems many people, by accident or design, end up adding stuff that's really not meant to be there. A report has revealed that foreign objects lodged in people’s bodies include magnets, phone chargers, lollipops and orange peels, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) database.

And these objects were the ninth leading cause of unintentional injuries in 2021 — with nearly 278,000 US adults needing care, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found. In December 2022, a blogger on Defector listed some of the specific foreign objects found in the CPSC database, classified by orifice – where items that were lodged in people’s ears included a cufflink, wet tissues, a plastic sword, an insect, a rock, a lollipop, a charger, a piece of ice cream cone, a pushpin, a pencil eraser and a Battleship game piece. Liquid items placed in the ear included shoe glue (added instead of ear drops), lighter fluid, candle wax and hydrogen peroxide. And in noses were found gum wrappers, a used match, magnets, rice, candy hearts, yarn, jewels, gummy worms, orange peels, an LED light, flowers, cheese, popcorn kernels and glu

