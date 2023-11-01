Foreign nationals and injured Palestinians leave Gaza for first time as crossing opens

The first group of almost 80 injured Gaza residents entered Egypt on Wednesday via ambulances through the Rafah crossing, along with more than 300 foreign passport holders. Workers of international aid organisations – including Médecins Sans Frontières, the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA – were also allowed to cross into Egypt.
The spokesman confirmed the department was not aware that any Irish citizens were among the first group to be allowed over the Rafah crossing.‘Brush your teeth!’: mouthpieces trade insults at pro-Palestinian march in London
Diplomats based in embassies in Cairo and Tel Aviv were in “constant communication” with authorities in Egypt and Israel, raising the cases of Irish people stuck in Gaza, he said. UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini speaking in Gaza on Wednesday, said he was shocked by the scale of the humanitarian crisis there after more than three weeks of Israeli bombardment. “I was shocked by the fact that everyone there was asking for food and water ... I never, ever have seen something similar in Gaza.”
On day 26 of the war, fierce fighting was reported in the outlying neighbourhoods of Gaza City as the Israel Defence Forces continued what they described as a measured advance into the coastal strip, accompanied by massive fire power.
Israeli forces aim to divide the Gaza Strip, separating the northern area of the enclave, including Gaza City, from the remainder.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
RTENEWS: Irish citizen stuck in Gaza makes emotional plea for ceasefireAn Irish citizen in Gaza City has made an emotional plea for help from the Irish Government, as Israeli airstrikes continue to bombard the besieged enclave.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕