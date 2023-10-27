Footballers’ Wives could be making a comeback, and dear GOD we hope so

Gary Lucy, who played Kyle Pascoe in the iconic soap, recently said that there has been talk of reviving the show., Gary said: “There has been loads of talk about a revival but would I go back? I’d absolutely love to revisit that at some point but who knows what the future brings.

”Laila admitted: “I would if it was as good as we were in it,” and Zoe agreed she’d also like to return.Coronation StreetBeautyGilmore Girls cast members reunite in new seriesCould tensions with dance partner have caused Amanda Abbington’s Strictly exit?Strictly’s Dianne Buswell shares real reason she was in tears on show with Bobby Brazier

Read more:

Herdotie »

Richard Madden looks totally unrecognisable in this childhood throwback photoFans couldn't believe it. Read more ⮕

It looks like commuters could be facing longer travel times in the city centreTrying to cross the Liffey and onto D'Olier Street and then College Green is sometimes the longest part of a daily commute. Read more ⮕

It Looks Like Former X Factor Star Lauren Platt Is Set To Quit SingingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

SuperValu have unveiled a brand new bakery range and it looks deliciousSuperValu have recently revamped their in-store bakery, complete with a delicious range of freshly baked bread and confectionary. Read more ⮕

PREVIEW: This Weekend’s X Factor Looks GoodThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

People are cracking up over this M&S bikini that looks period-stainedPeople have been taking the piss out of M&S over a pair of bikini bottoms that have a red ombré pattern in a pretty unfortunate place. Read more ⮕