Footage of Drake kissing an underage girl has surfaced online

Footage from 2010 has surfaced of Drake caressing and kissing a 17-year-old girl has surfaced online.

The rapper is receiving a lot of backlash on social media about the video, which sees him pulling up an audience member on stage and proceeding to dance with her.The rapper then says into the microphone: “I can’t go to jail yet, man! 17? Why do you look like that? You thick…look at all this.”

He then goes on to say, "Well look, I had fun. I don't know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you." Drake then puts down the mic, hold her hands and kisses them, kisses her forehead, cheeks and lips before sending her off stage.

Read more:

