Footage has surfaced of Richard Hammond’s frightening crash

in which former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond sustained a fractured knee, but escaped serious injury in the Swiss mountains.

A recording of the crash shows Hammond’s car, an electric supercar called the Rimac Concept One, leave the road while attempting to round a corner on the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland shortly after 3pm on Saturday.Hammond had been filming for the Amazon series, The Grand Tour, who posted on Twitter on Saturday to reveal that Hammond had escaped serious injury and that he was conscious and talking before removing himself from the car, which subsequently burst into flames.

“Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames. “He was flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to be checked over revealing a fracture to his knee. headtopics.com

“Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we’d like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response.The crash as described by Hammond’s co-star Jeremy Clarkson on Saturday as the biggest and most frightening crash he had ever seen.

It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK.

