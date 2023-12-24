Neill Cooney, Best Bloody Brilliant Blow-dry winner at the IMAGE Business of Beauty Awards 2022, shares three foolproof styles for party season hair in a flash. High ponies are well and truly here to stay (did they ever really go?) with no small thanks to one Barbra Millicent Roberts. The Barbie movie has a number of spectacular ponies across the various Barbies, and however you wear your pony – polished and sleek or textured and messy – this year it’s all about where on your head it’s sitting.

To create the perfect party pony at home, firstly, prep the hair with a mousse or thermal styling spray. Blast dry by directing all the hair up and back in the direction that you want it to sit. This will ensure you get the most professional looking result at home. Find the highest point on your scalp (this is usually diagonally upwards and back from your cheekbones), having the base of the pony sit here is going to elevate your facial features and create that snatched back look. Take your pony in two and join them together. This will prevent excessive tension on your hairline





