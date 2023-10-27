Food Safety Authority issues warning about popular frozen chicken brand

has issued a warning about a batch of Big Al’s Chicken Goujons because it fails to display certain ingredients on the packaging which may affect some people due to allergies.

The two ingredients not listed are mustard and milk and it applies to the 400g packets of the Chicken Goujons with a December 2018 best before date.“Mustard and Milk were undeclared on the label of the above batch of Big Al’s Chicken Goujons (price marked). This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of mustard and/or milk and their constituents.

