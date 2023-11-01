Flow of Dublin office deals slows to a trickle as higher interest rates take hold

As the dominant sector for investment in Irish commercial real estate, Dublin’s office market has a more volatile history than almost any other in Europe, a legacy of the boom-and-bust era of the mid to late 2000s. Dublin’s market may have a greater presence of institutional capital today, but it is not immune to structural changes afoot in the sector.

July to September was the worst quarter on record for European office sales, while deal flow in Dublin is back at the levels of 2012, when the market was suffering from the post-crisis hangover and emerging from the euro-zone debt crisis. Average transaction yields for Dublin offices have moved out by 150 basis points since the end of the pandemic, leaving prices and valuations down 19 per cent from their post-crisis peak.

The message is clear: sellers would have to reduce reserve prices significantly further to draw buyers back into the market There is ample evidence that uncertainty in Europe’s office sector is impacting liquidity and pricing. European deal flow has never been lower, and modelled data from MSCI’s Price Expectations Gap show a 20-35 per cent gap in buyer-seller price expectations in Europe’s core office markets. Although sales activity in Dublin is too low to gauge its pricing gap, the message is clear: sellers would have to reduce reserve prices significantly further to draw buyers back into the market.

When sellers are motivated or forced to trade assets, distress often establishes price discovery. Data show that it takes several years after a crisis for distress to translate into transactions, as Ireland knows from its painful experiences post-financial crisis. In the current higher-for-longer interest rate outlook, how interest rates evolve and creditors behave will determine pricing prospects for offices in Dublin, as it will for markets across Europe.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Palace Bar celebrates 200 years in businessPandemic latest challenge seen off by historic Dublin pub

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Editorial: High time to lift nonsensical limits on passenger numbers at Dublin AirportPolicy dictated by lobbyists and official faint-heartedness is bad policy

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Certain McDonald’s Drive-Thru outlets are reopening in Dublin next weekCertain McDonald's drive-thru outlets in Dublin are reopening next week

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Man charged with attempted exploitation and sending sexual material to childPatrick McInerney (39) of Main Street, Kilkishen, Co Clare, appears in court in Dublin

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Taxi seized as twice disqualified driver arrested, charged and facing jail timeThe Roads Policing Unit in Dublin stopped the driver on Friday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: The Dublin Marathon is not about the running, it’s about the peopleIt was cold, it was wet, it was gruelling for the Dublin Marathon - and it was great

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕