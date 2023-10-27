Florida school shooter charged with 17 counts of murder

In the deadliest school shooting of 2018 so far, a 19-year-old by the name of Nikolas Cruz opened fire at approximately 2:30pm killing 15 people inside the school and two outside.

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he’s safe.Cruz was armed with a AR-15 Rifle which he obtained legally. The same make of rifle which was used in previous noted shootings.

The shooter was a past pupil of Marjory High School, before he was expelled in 2017. He was known to many of the students which were present in the school when he re-entered yesterday.Cruz was not to be allowed on the school campus with a backpack when he attended the school as teachers were made aware of his obsession with weapons and his apparent social media accounts feature many photos of the Floridian posing with guns or knives. headtopics.com

