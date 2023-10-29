Flooding destroyed a lot, but not Sarsfields’ community spirit

The Sarsfields team before the Cork Senior Hurling Championship final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on October 15th. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

At Sars it reached a tipping point. Their defences held firm for a while, mostly because litter and leaves from the water had collected at the base of their gates and sealed the first points of entry. But as long as the water was delayed at Sars it was building in the housing estate across the road. Once that picture became clear the decision to open the gates was made quickly.

The drainage system under the pitch was wiped out by the sheer weight and force of the flood. The knock-on fear was that the turf had been contaminated by whatever toxic waste the water had deposited in its wake. The gravel under the astro turf was gathered up and combed towards the river, taking the mats with them. The perimeter wall around the pitch has been thrashed. headtopics.com

“The one thing Johnny said was, ‘We’ll be taking ye out of yer comfort zone,’” says O’Sullivan, a former Cork player and Sars captain. “He was saying, ‘Ye have the best of facilities here, the best of gear,’ but he said, ‘in January, February and March ye can come down here and ye’re walking off with no mud on yer gear.’ I don’t think it was a slight on us, it was just the reality. It was the environment we were in.

On a couple of Saturdays the players were taken to a field owned by the club’s sponsors, O’Connell Transport, and subjected to a drill straight from Ultimate Hell Week. After a series of hill runs they were brought to a mud pit for bouts of wrestling. headtopics.com

When O’Sullivan first broke on to the Sars senior team as a teenager, 15 years ago, they reached seven county finals in eight years – won four, lost three. Every year they were the team to beat. In front of their eyes that status withered.

