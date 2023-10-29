Flood warnings in south and east of country

There will be a status Yellow weather warning in Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow from 5pm today until 4am tomorrow morning.Dublin City Council are closing car parks at Clontarf, the promenade in Clontarf, the boardwalk at Eden Quay, car parks at Sandymount Strand and The Dodder Gates."Super" tides in Cork over the weekend are also expected to result in significant tidal flooding in low-lying areas.

You can see those nasty heavy showers out to the Southeast of Ireland now and they will move into the Southeast and East over the next few hours with some heavy downpours. Very high tides this evening too so expect some coastal flooding, especially Cork City.Cork City Council is advising those attending the Jazz Festival to give extra time for your journey as several road closures and lane restrictions will be necessary - including on Wandesford Quay and Sharman Crawford Street.

Met Éireann Spokesperson Paul Downes said recent heavy rainfall means the ground is already saturated.“However, with that saturated ground, that rain is going to accumulate on the roads and land where it’s already waterlogged very quickly. headtopics.com

Met Éireann extend Status Yellow warning bringing flood risk this bank holidayMet Éireann has issued Status Yellow rain warnings for thirteen counties over the Halloween bank holiday weekend. The warnings indicate heavy rain, along with saturated ground conditions, leading to potential flooding Read more ⮕

