Flood forecasting system delayed due to problems recruiting expert staff

Met Éireann is due to take over responsibility for flood forecasting from the Office of Public Works later this year and will employ updated technology systems.We need to prepare for a world of more rain and floods

"Staffing is my understanding of why it is just taking a little bit longer. But what is being done is being done to a very, very professional standard. I don't think it affected those recent events but for the future, to have an absolute state-of-the-art is the objective."

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh said the national forecaster did a good job during Storm Babet in the circumstances, given a red weather warning, the most severe, would not have been appropriate because of the wider ramifications it would have had.

Earlier, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork James O’Connor said the need for an early warning system was now urgent. “And in other areas the damage that has been done to road infrastructure is in the tens of millions and is most certainly over €100 million in damages to homes, to businesses and to road and critical infrastructure in that community.”

The PAC was discussing the budget and performance of the Department of Housing and local authorities, with officials from Uisce Éireann, the water service, and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities also in attendance.The department's 2022 expenditure was €5.6 billion out of a total budget of €6.2 billion. That included €3.4 billion on housing, €1.5 billion on water services and €428 million on local government.

