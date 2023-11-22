Floating Homes Could Solve Ireland's Housing Crisis, Says Innovative Firm

Floating homes could solve Ireland’s housing crisis while protecting folks against sea level rise and increasing yet devastating floods, says innovative firm blue21. We met the Dutch enterprise at The Hague’s ImpactFest to get entrepreneurs with future-proof, climate and humanity-friendly plans together with investors that can help them happen.
Companies from 41 countries including Ireland showcased a range of “game changing” plans to transform energy, water, food and humanitarian innovation while meeting UN sustainable development goals in the city of peace. Coos Santing from The Hague municipality said when they founded ImpactFest “what was lacking nine years ago was the entrepreneurs... with new innovations to challenge the status quo”. Read more: Irish people underestimating current risks of climate crisis, research finds “Our main goal is to help the impact organisations actually accomplish.. because if they are successful.. we are all successfu
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Google Ireland, Meta Ireland and TikTok win EU caseThe EU Court of Justice has ruled that Google, Meta and TikTok, which all have their European headquarters in Ireland, cannot have additional obligations imposed on them by other member states.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »