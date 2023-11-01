Flexibility is the single most important attribute for job hunters

Speaking to Joe this morning was Karen O’Reilly the Founder of Employflex.There was a time when cash was king, and money dictated where everyone wanted to work. Then came technology and especially lockdowns and suddenly flexibility is the single most important attribute for employees when job hunting. That’s according to Employflex. Its survey found that company perks swayed only 6% of workers.

