Flahavan's distances itself from jersey photo that featured drug paraphernalia

The team had won a set of new jerseys in a competition sponsored by Flahavan’s, one of which was being held up by the person who featured in the photograph. However, a white powder, small plastic bags, a bank card, and a rolled-up bank note were visible on a coffee table in the background, alongside a beer glass and cigarette lighter.

“The club was one of a number of winners of a radio promotion which ran over the summer, where sports clubs from all over Ireland were invited to enter a competition to win a set of jerseys designed by their club,” she said.

However, the spokeswoman said the company had been in touch with the club “at a senior level” and is “pleased to know that they are actively dealing with the issue internally”. Despite this, it added that it was “offering support” to the individual involved “as a duty of care”.

“Firstly, we would like to reassure all players, parents and sponsors that the photo, which was taken in a domestic setting, was not associated any coach or player at Avenue United.

