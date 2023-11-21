Five Things the Government Needs to Tackle in the Next Year

Successive Governments have been so terrified of a populist backlash that they shied away from providing a means of transport to get themselves back and forth to Brussels and elsewhere. We are entering the pre-election phase, right enough.
With a general election due in or before March 2025 and most speculation (and it is only that, mind) pointing towards a contest this time next year, probably in the wake of another giveaway budget, the parties are increasingly focusing all their energies on preparations. The work of identifying candidates, considering strategies, testing and refining messages and all the rest of the multifaceted business of getting a campaign moving is well under way. It will assume greater and greater importance as the clock inexorably ticks down. Governments are always pummelled by events and the responsibilities that come with office
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »