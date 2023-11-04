Five Things the Government Needs to Tackle in the Next Year

We are entering the pre-election phase, right enough. With a general election due in or before March 2025 and most speculation (and it is only that, mind) pointing towards a contest this time next year, probably in the wake of another giveaway budget, the parties are increasingly focusing all their energies on preparations.

The work of identifying candidates, considering strategies, testing and refining messages and all the rest of the multifaceted business of getting a campaign moving is well under way. It will assume greater and greater importance as the clock inexorably ticks down. Governments are always pummelled by events and the responsibilities that come with office. But they retain significant political advantages, too: they control the timetable and they have the power of action, the budget being the most obvious. Any government seeking re-election will try to influence events to its advantage as an election approaches. In the final year of an administration, ministers often look to their legacie

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Government confirm five eligible groups that won’t get over €400 in bonusesAs the cost of living payments that are due to be paid in November come closer, the government are clearing up what groups will receive which amount before Christmas

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: ‘Better targeted’ Budget 2024 package would have been ‘less costly’Government likely to miss its 2030 climate targets and needs to ‘speed up’ progress on emissions

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Recipes: Spice things up with four dishes from chef Sunil GhaiThese recipes from Ghai’s new cookbook, Spice Box, will add an extra dimension to your autumn cooking

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: 'Dublin has become a vacuous void' - Bar operator says capital needs helpIan Redmond was speaking as the capital gears up for Dublin by Night Fest this evening

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Meeting housing needs means redirecting our resourcesIreland has devoted too much of our domestic resources to producing what foreigners want rather than what we most need at home

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Businesses worst hit by Storm Ciarán can get up to €100k in flood relief from governmentState is extending relief programme implemented in Cork and Waterford to firms in Louth, Wexford and any other areas impacted by floods in recent weeks

Source: businessposthq | Read more »