Five talking points from the weekend’s League finals

Having lost their first two League games by a point, Dublin proceeded to win the next five by an average of close to 10 points, and without a swathe of recognised frontline players too. It gave rise to fears that another era of merciless Dubs domination was about to take off but having been bettered by Derry for the most part of the League final, it appears that they won’t have it all their own way this summer after all.

“The narrative that had developed externally around the team, we knew it was not a true reflection of what was going on and that today was going to be a proper examination,” said manager Dessie Farrell after the game. There was so much to admire about how Derry went about their business in the League final and they underlined that they are a team of real substance and frontline All-Ireland contenders

