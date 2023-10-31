Five people hospitalised following building collapse in Mayo village

Both gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, reportedly a local pub, where they remain. Local diversions have also been put in place in the village with Main Street remaining shut off.

READ MORE: Family of delivery driver who lost leg after being hit by Garda car on M50 tell of their horrorGalway Beo has reported that a nearby house was being torn down beside the building when it collapsed.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident to the Irish Mirror: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Kilkelly, Co. Mayo this morning, Tuesday 31 October, which occurred at approximately 8:45am.

“Five persons have been taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening. “Main Street, Kilkelly, Co. Mayo is currently closed. Local diversions are in place. The Health and Safety Authority has been notified.”

