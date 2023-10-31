Five people hospitalised after building collapses in Mayo village

AdvertisementThe street has been sealed off and local traffic diversions are in place.Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will now conduct separate investigations into what happened.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Garda ombudsman calls for witnesses after man seriously injured in Garda car incident on M50Brazilian living in Dublin was with friends on motorway trying to locate stolen motorbike when incident occurred

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Five people hospitalised after Mayo building collapsesFive people have been taken to hospital, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, after a building collapsed in the east Mayo village of Kilkelly.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Five people taken to hospital after building collapses in Co MayoDuffy’s pub in Kilkelly at centre of Tuesday morning incident which locals say could have had worse outcome

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: Five Hospitalised After Building Collapse In MayoGardaí and emergency services were called to the scene early this morning after the building collapsed in Mayo.

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Eyewitness tells of moment delivery driver lost leg in M50 garda car collisionThe incident happened on Saturday afternoon after gardai responded to a report that a motorbike had been stolen from a delivery driver in Sandyford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardai urge people to avoid sharing picture of M50 crash with garda carOn Saturday a delivery driver reportedly lost a leg after he was struck by a garda car

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕