Five people hospitalised after 100-year-old pub collapses in Mayo

I work in Dublin and was down here at the weekend having a few pints."The memories of a lifetime are gone, people loved Mam and Dad, loved this pub. There was 11 pubs here once and only a handful remain. But at the end of the day everyone survived and that's what matters most."Main Street in Kilkelly remains closed and local diversions are in place. Power was knocked out as a result of the collapse, however it has since been restored.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Five people hospitalised after Mayo building collapsesFive people have been taken to hospital, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, after a building collapsed in the east Mayo village of Kilkelly.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕