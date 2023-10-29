Five jackets under €50 for those days when it’s not too cold, not too warm

season where you leave the house freezing and then arrive to work covered in sweat because you overdressed.

Yep, THAT season is a tricky one and now, we’ll stop being so passive aggressive because we’ve found a solution. That is, investing in a transitional jacket, one that’s snug but now too snug so you feel warm yet, not roasting. Yep, a transitional jacket is actually vital for this time of the year and so, we give you five gems that pass our oh-so-difficult transitional test with flying colours.

The great thing about these jackets is that you can always bulk them up if needs be – just add a chunky knit or a slim, warm polo underneath.If you’re also on the hunt for a trusty pair of black boots, we’ve got you sorted in that department too. headtopics.com

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Fashion High Five: We’ve Got This Trend In The Bag… Literally! Micro Bags For Under €50The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dublin looks incredible in this Garda helicopter pic of Michael Bublé’s gigThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Series Peaky Blinders has had an unlikely effect on fashionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The reason our generation is having less sex makes a lot a senseThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕