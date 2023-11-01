HEAD TOPICS

‘Five interviews, five months and I still didn’t know if I got the job’

image_magazine1 min.

The interview process took 5 months, involved 5 rounds of interviews, a technical test and 2x30-minute presentations. Is that fair or exploitative?

News Source

IMAGE_MAGAZINE

“Five months and several emails chasing them later, they finally told me I hadn’t got the job.” Emma*, a 31-year-old IT consultant who asked to remain anonymous is telling me about a recent interview process that left her mentally and emotionally drained. After sending off an application for a Dublin-based IT job she spotted on LinkedIn, she was delighted to be invited to interview. She was even more pleased when she nailed it and was...

Ireland Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Donal Skehan has settled into new home after renting five houses in three yearsMedia personality Donal Skehan shares his and his wife's struggle with finding a family home in Ireland after coming back from LA at the beginning of the pandemic
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Five people hospitalised after 100-year-old pub collapses in MayoFive people have been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a 100-year-old pub collapsed in the east Mayo town of Kilkelly.
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: Five Hospitalised After Building Collapse In MayoGardaí and emergency services were called to the scene early this morning after the building collapsed in Mayo.
Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Five people hospitalised after building collapses in Mayo villageFive people have been hospitalised after a building collapsed in County Mayo this morning, according to Gardaí.
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Five people hospitalised following building collapse in Mayo villageThe incident occurred at around 8:15am in the village of Kilkelly
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Five people taken to hospital after building collapses in Co MayoDuffy’s pub in Kilkelly at centre of Tuesday morning incident which locals say could have had worse outcome
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕