Five injured, including baby, in Co Down three-car collision

Five people, including a baby, have been taken to hospital after a three-car collision in Co Down on Monday evening. Emergency services were rushed to the scene of the collision at around 4:50pm on Bangor Road, Holywood, located between Culloden and the Devil’s Elbow on April 1. Five people, including a baby, were injured as a result of the crash, and were taken to the hospital as a precaution for injuries not believed to be serious.

PSNI officers attended the crash along with emergency services, with the road being shut for a number of hours before reopening again. Police have appealed for anyone with information on the collision, especially anyone with dashcam footage, to make contact with authorities

